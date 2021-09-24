ROUND ROCK, TX — Cheryl Ann Williams Gregory, a long-time resident of Round Rock, Texas, passed away September 19, 2021 at the age of 70. Cheryl was born April 20, 1951 in Houston to George S. and Sue Williams.
Cheryl’s true passion in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was so proud to be called “NaNa” by them. They were her world and she talked about them every chance she got.
The words most often used to describe Cheryl by those who loved her (and there were many) are: kind, selfless, sensitive yet strong, outspoken and one of a kind. Cheryl was an avid reader and loved to take cruises all over the world. She also loved hosting and attending get togethers with family and friends.
Cheryl was a 1969 graduate of Clear Creek High School in League City. She lived in the League City area until moving to Austin/Round Rock. She worked many years as a bank teller and then a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. After leaving the postal service, she spent many years caring for babies of local teachers in her home, which she absolutely loved to do.
Cheryl proved her strength and determination throughout her life. She was diagnosed with lupus about 30 years ago and at the time her doctors said she had about 15 years to live. That diagnosis didn’t stop her from enjoying life or her family. And, she lived another 14 years past what her doctors predicted. She was a fighter until the very end.
She is survived by her husband Keith Gregory; her father George S. Williams; her children Michele Brinkmann of Houston, Jason Brinkmann and wife Mandy of Friendswood, Tracy Gregory Love and husband Mark of Austin, and Kaitlyn Gregory Coffman and husband Chad of Temple; and her 10 precious grandchildren: Kyla, Camryn, Jacob, Caden, Adyson, Jack, Hunter, Chloe, Emmy, and Kace.
She is also survived by siblings Georgia Sue Williams Stoody and husband Andy; Darrell Williams; David Williams and wife Sherry; and Robin Williams Anderson and husband Kimball. She was preceded in death by her mom, Sue Williams. Cheryl also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.
Her presence will be greatly missed but her memory will live on with us all.
Cheryl preferred not to be the center of attention, so her service will be a private gathering of close friends and family at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s name may be made to the following organizations:
Lupus Foundation of America. https://www.lupus.org/
American Thyroid Association: https://donate.givedirect.org /?cid=14225&n=652797 Foundation for parents of premature babies: https://www.miraclebabies.org/
