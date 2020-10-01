February 8, 1924 - September 25, 2020
Margaret passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on Friday, February 8, 1924, in Janesville, Wisconsin to Ezra and Almeda Dutton. She was the first of 2 daughters who grew up on the family’s dairy farm. She went to school in her local community and finished her education at the Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, earning her master’s degree in library science. Her life took her to many cities, finishing her career at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas at the Medical Research Library, retiring in 2009. She loved cats and during her almost 40 years in Galveston, she rescued and adopted out hundreds of cats and kittens. She loved Galveston but after Hurricane Ike, she decided to move to the mainland where she lived her last years in Pasadena, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ezra W. Dutton, mother, Almeda (Anderson) Dutton and sister, Dorothy (Dutton) Ratzlaff. She is survived by nephews, Mark Ratzlaff and family, Steven Ratzlaff and family and niece Cathy (Ratzlaff) DeArmond and family.
If you would like to honor Margaret’s life, it would make her very happy if you would donate to the ASPCA. She lived her life with a simple philosophy, “Make the world a better place for the next person”.
