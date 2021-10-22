TEXAS CITY — Elizabeth Taylor, 80, departed this life peacefully Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was the fifth child born to the union of Leslie and Alice Clark; February 3, 1941. She attended Holy Rosary School, and church where she was chosen by the organist, one Sunday morning to sing the song “Ave Maria”- being such a little girl at the time, she astounded everyone and received a standing ovation. She graduated from central High School , with the class of 1959.
Liz spent most of her life in Cedar Rapids Iowa where she worked as a C.N.A at mercy Hospital. She returned to her hometown after the death of her husband. She became ill after the tragic death of her daughter Nicole and Granddaughter Alice Pilar and never really recovered.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, granddaughter, brother Leslie, Sister Mary, Nephews Michael, Carlton, Bernard Jr.
She is survived by her son Bailey Taylor Jr(Tracy), Stepdaughter Joyce, Grandchildren, Brandon, Bianca, Bailey Taylor III; Great Grandson Amaris, Brother Joseph Clark Sr. , Sister Anne Clark Curtis(Ben) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Much Gratitude to the staff of the phoenix post-acute for their many years of dedicated care and making her stay a pleasant one.
There will be a public visitation held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
