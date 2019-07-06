On December 15, 1945 in Delhi, Louisiana, a beautiful baby girl was born to the late Orris Johnson, Sr. and Katie Irene Myers, who they named Letha Mae Johnson.
At an early age, she moved to Texas City, Texas, accepted Christ and was a member of Sanford’s Temple Church of God in Christ. Mrs. Thompson, a simple and lovable person, educated at Booker T. Washington School and was a Certified Nurse Assistant who loved worshipping God.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who loved the Lord, her family and an inspiration to all that knew and loved her.
On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Mrs. Thompson departed this earthly life, leaving to cherish her loving memories, her children, Denora (Kenneth), Karen (Patrick), Judy, Jody (Lisa); grandchildren, Shanay, Michael (Sheree), Ronnie, Joey, Davisha, Torrell, and Jaden; 7 great-grandchildren; 14 siblings; goddaughter, Renee “Tweety”; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
There will be a public viewing held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 1:00 p.m. held at Roy Memorial Church of God and Christ located at 5505 Phillips Street, Texas City, Texas City 77591. Burial to follow at Mainland Cemetery.
