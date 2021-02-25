Bertha Mae Nelson

TEXAS CITY —
A light from our household has dimmed. A voice we love has been stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts that can never be filled.” Our beloved matriarch Bertha Mae Nelson85, transitions to be with the Lord on February 12, 2021. She was born on August 26, 1935 in Alexandria, Louisiana. For over 50 years she was a faithful member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. She retired from UTMB after 34 years of service as a nurse. She gave tireless service through various organizations within the community.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughter, Pasty Henderson, and daughter in law, LaWanda Nelson.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Nelson, Sr.; children, Robert Nelson Jr. and Bennie Nelson, Sr. (Elvira); sister, Catherine Chaney; grandchildren, Marcus Nelson Sr. (Macye), Tonika Lewis (Chello), Demetra Nelson, Thomas Grissom, Bennie Nelson Jr. Jaime Green, Danielle Grissom, Tanesha Nelson, Sharee Green, Charles Lively, Jolisshia Nelson, Yasmeen Nelson, Kristeona Nelson, Tre’Jon Nelson and Benito Nelson; 36 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to the staff of HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and Mildred House of Assistant Living.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church located at 1800 Oleander, La Marque, Texas 77568 under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. Burial to follow at Forest Park East.
