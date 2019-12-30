Lois Lillian Massey 91, devoted wife, mother and friend, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in The Resort of Texas City nursing home.
Burial services were in Stamford Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Stamford Texas under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Lois Massey was born January 6, 1928 in Stamford, Texas to Elmer E. Cox and Ada Cox. She was the youngest of five children who have all preceded her in death. Lois is also preceded in death 19 years by her husband of 52 years, Harold Eugene Massey of Texas City.
Mrs. Massey was a housewife and a member since 1957 of the First United Methodist Church of Texas City, where she held numerous offices in the United Methodist Women Organization. She was a Sunday school instructor and active in PTA and Girl Scouts for many years. Lois Massey also organized and ran the nursing home volunteer group, Lavender Ladies, in Texas City. Mrs. Massey worked 6 years as a phone operator for AT&T and 10 years as a child nutrition consultant for the state food program for children. Her church friends knew her as the lady who loved to help people and would never say no to any opportunity to do work for the Lord. Thanks to the caring staff of Faith Community Hospice and The Resort.
Survivors include her two daughters, Judy Lois Massey of Houston and Jackie Speer and husband Robert Speer of Austin and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
