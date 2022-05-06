Bischof

Services for Brandon Bischof will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at The Harbor Church, 2821 W. Parkwood in Friendswood, Tx

Scheel

Services for Robert Scheel will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Bay Area Community of Christ, 240 Travis in Webster, Texas.

Chamberlain

Services for Winfred Chamberlain will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. North, Texas City, Tx 77590

Rose

Services for Doris Rose will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ave. H, Galveston, Tx

