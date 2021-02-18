Mr. Corday Duron Williams, 18, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Mr. Williams was born March 29, 2002 to Clyde and Rachelle Williams in Baltimore, Maryland. A funeral service for Mr. Williams will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.