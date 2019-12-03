Heston Alexander Renken Jr. was born sleeping on November 30, 2019 at 7:25pm at UTMB in Galveston.
He is preceded by great grandparents, Shirley and Calvin Sr. Johnson, Carl Johnson Sr., William Ames Bill Brown and Randi Renken, and Great-Great Grandmother, Mary Burns.
He is survived by parents, Heston and Kelsey Renken; Grandparents, Sandy Johnson, Carl Johnson Jr and wife Susan, Marc Renken and wife Kathy, and Kimberly Grant and husband George; Great- Grandparents, Carolyn Johnson, Lou Renken and Catherine Brown. Fur siblings, Storme, Diamond and Panda; Uncles and Aunts, Lloyd, Dakota, Audrey, Marcus and Ethan Renken, Trey wife Naomi and Alyssa Johnson, Jensine and Joshua Grant, Steven Spillette; Cousins, Carter, Weston and Carlee Johnson; Godparents, Brandon and Katelyn Hillier and numerous other friends and relatives.
Celebration of Life will be held December 7, 2019 at 10:30AM at Temple Baptist Church 1200 22nd St N. Texas City, TX 77590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.