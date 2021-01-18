LEAGUE CITY—
Carolyn Sealy Smith, 88, of League City, Texas passed away in the early morning hours of January 15, 2021. Carolyn was born March 29, 1932, in Galveston and resided at Orchard Park Assisted Living at Victory Lakes for the past couple of years. Carolyn worked as a part-time mail carrier in the city of Hitchcock, Texas however, her main job was raising five children.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Smith, Jr., her son Robert Wayne Smith, and daughter Barbara Lynn Smith.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Beverly Lynn Smith; Sons, Dennis Lee and his wife Debbie; Paul Warren Smith and his wife Charlotte; along with grandchildren, Thomas Smith and wife Geraldine, Steven Smith, Eric Smith, Chris Warfield, Angela Warfield, Michael Smith, Jonathan Smith, Kimberly Smith; nine great-grandchildren, Steven Warfield, Patrick Warfield, Taylor Davis, Savannah Smith, Aaralyn Smith, Mason Smith, Alaura Smith, Dillion Smith, Noah Smith and Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service will begin Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland, TX. There will be a private family burial of ashes.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to any Catholic charities of your choice.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is requesting that social distancing and facial coverage is practiced.
