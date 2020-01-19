Donald Monnell
GALVESTON—Donald Monnell passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Suzanne Harriss Pauls McClure
GALVESTON—Suzanne Harriss Pauls McClure age 81 of Galveston passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Catherine Lindley Yow
GALVESTON—Catherine Lindley Yow age 67 of Galveston passed away Wednesday January 15, 2020 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Cheryl Ann Manos
GALVESTON—Cheryl Ann Manos age 73 of Galveston passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
