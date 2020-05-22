Alcala, Sr.
Graveside service for Adolph Alcala, Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at San Pedro Cemetery in Concrete, Texas under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Bimage
Funeral service for George Bimage will be held on Saturday, may 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Collins
Funeral service for Della Collins will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00am at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX.
Garza, Jr.
Graveside service for Casey Garza, Jr. will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston, TX.
Perry
Visitation service for Florence Perry will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Prewitt
Graveside service for Lamar Prewitt will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00pm at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
