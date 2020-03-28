In Loving Memory Of Janice Kay Fairchild
Went to be with her Lord and Savior March 17, 2020 — Born July 1, 1944
Resided Santa Fe, TX
Janice Kay Fairchild, 75, of Santa Fe, TX passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 17th in her home with her loving husband by her side.
Janice was married to Richard Fairchild for 55 years and made her home in Santa Fe, TX for the last 50 years. Janice was blessed with two beautiful & successful daughters, Dr. Traci McCloskey and husband Eric of Corpus Christi and Melissa Downing of Huffman. Two precious grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Downing, were the light of her life.
Janice was predeceased by her parents, Violet and Emmett Anderson, her sister Gladys Ellis of Santa Fe, TX and her brother Charles Anderson of Hitchcock. She is survived by three sisters, Nannie Moser of Santa Fe, Linda Alexander of League City & Sharon Pendley of Houston, two brothers, James Anderson of Brenham and Earl Anderson of Athens.
Janice was a member of the Arcadia Christian Church, supported her girls and grandchildren in sports and their many academic achievements, she loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She worked for American Indemnity in Galveston and worked for Alexander Maytag in Texas City for over 20 years.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of making a gift to the following organizations:
Women’s Crisis Center of Galveston County:
https://www.rccgc.org/honor-someone-special
Click donate button.
American Heart Association:
https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html
Click YES to make your gift a tribute.
Houston Humane Society:
https://www.houstonhumane.org/(Give)/giving/general-donation
Dedicate your gift In Memory Of.
