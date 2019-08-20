Ethel Louise Nevius was born at home on September 7, 1925 to Arthur and Pearl Akerholm in Galveston, Texas.
Ethel passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 with her devoted daughters by her side.
Ethel is preceded in death by her husband Charlie.
Ethel and Charlie lived in La Marque for over 60 years where they raised their two daughters. She provided encouragement and a calming presence to many of their daughter’s friends and neighbors. Her generosity to all was never ending.
Known as Nani or Boo-boo to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she had a deep connection with them all.
Ethel worked in the Bridal Department at Eiband’s for years where she was revered by colleagues and customers. She left there and opened her own Bridal Shop in Friendswood.
Her passion for beauty, perfection, style and elegance was evident in the gowns she created.
She truly enjoyed laughing and was known for her quick but kind wit. Her joy of life was contagious. Happy Hour with her was a truly happy occasion. A very close friend said “Her life was like a crystal prism, reflecting light and color on everyone she met.”
She was thoroughly adored by her dog Chad but more than anything, Ethel was known for her unconditional dedication to her family. She will be profoundly missed as mother, grandmother, Great-grandmother, Great-great grandmother and friend. She sincerely touched the hearts of many.
She is survived by daughter Mari Elliott and her husband Steve, daughter Jane Soychak and her husband Steve, her sister Ann Stewart, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ethel’s life will be held in April. Relatives and friends are cordially invited.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to the Humane Society in Ethel’s name.
