Teri Lee McGregor was a beautiful young girl born on February 6, 1961 in Southern California and raised under the sail of a boat in the Pacific Ocean. She was adopted by Bob and Mary Stimsom.
She was 58 yrs old when she passed on September 13, 2019.
We will always remember her as the devoted wife to Gary Lynn McGregor who was the love of her life and a loving mother who always had a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. Teri’s grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for local organizations, love, charisma, and zest for life will live on through them.
Teri was preceded in death by her father Bob Stimson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Mary Stimson; brother, Hollis (Wendy) Lineham; beloved husband of 28 years, Gary Lynn McGregor; children, Yvonne Alvarez, James (Mary) Huerta, Billie Jo (Greg) Geisen, Gary Lynn (Sarah) McGregor II and Ashley McGregor; and 10 grandchildren, Mia, Kaitlyn, Justin, Devin, Carlos, Dylan, Emily, Cali, Jaydynn, and Lee.
In her honor, a memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
