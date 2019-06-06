Jose Abraham Andrade, 45, of Texas City, was tragically killed in an automobile accident while driving to work on Highway 225 in Pasadena, Texas and passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Jose Abraham Andrade was born September 11, 1973 in Drizaba, Veracruz, Mexico. He was a Research and Development Technician in the oil field and was employed by Drill Quip.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Andrade Flores and Arcadia Ortiz Cruz Andrade; sister, Carmen Lewallen; and brother, Ivan Andrade Ortiz.
Survivors include his only son, Ivan Abraham Andrade and his only daughter, Alyvia Marie Andrade both of Texas City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emken-Linton Funeral Home for cost of services or to his children Ivan Andrade or Alyvia Andrade.
