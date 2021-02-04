DICKINSON, TX — Alice Ann Hand, 80 passed away peacefully at 12:14 am on January 28, 2021 at HCA Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Alice was born December 27, 1940 in Illinois to Dwight E. and Fern M McHenry.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother Harold McHenry who passed the day before; and stepson Leland Hand.
Surviving are her son, Brian (Brenda) Hand of Santa Fe, Texas; daughter Kathy (Martin) Shields of Astoria, Illinois; step daughter Dorinda Hand of Pasadena, Texas; step daughter April Vanderslice of Santa Fe, Texas; Also mourning her passing are nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one sister Mick Huette of Arizona; one brother David (Mary) McHenry of Illinois.
After moving to Texas, Alice worked for Kroger at the Cosmetic Department. She went on to work dispatch for Galveston County, before moving on to do Reservations for Continental Express Airlines until retirement. Alice was an active member of Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the HCA Clearlake ICU and their entire staff; Dr. Kodali and the entire staff of Deke Slayton in Webster, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the entire family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.
