September 8, 1922 - October 9, 2018
Mrs. Katie Mae Woodfox Stokes, 96, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Mrs. Stokes was born September 8, 1922 in New Iberia, Louisiana.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stokes will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Andrew W. Berry, II will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
