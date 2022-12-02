GALVESTON, TX — It is with a sad heart that we honor the life and mourn the passing of E. Sid Holliday Jr on November 17, 2022. Sid was born in Galveston on October 4, 1928. He resided for a while in La Marque, but his heart was tied to the island where he lived most of his life. Sid served in the Korean War. He sponsored the immigration to the U.S. of a young Korean who helped Sid’s Army unit. Sid was a creative, industrious entrepreneur. He worked his way from bank teller to President of Guaranty Federal Savings and Loan. Next, he started Holliday Builders with his son Sid Holliday III.
Sid enjoyed body building, sailing, surfing, gardening, and skiing. He had a great appreciation of music and performed with a 1940’s style big band, “Joe Ginsberg and his Men of Note”. Sid valued his faith and was an active member of St Michael’s Episcopal Church, La Marque and Trinity Episcopal Church, Galveston.
Many people were touched by Sid’s generosity. He helped aunts, uncles, and parents handle their finances and transition to extra care as they aged. Sid lovingly cared for his wife of 63 years, Carodyne, during her 16-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Sid is predeceased by Carodyne. Survivors include his sister Mary Lou Holliday Boone; three children: Yvonne Holliday, Sid Holliday III and Dianne Holliday Fish; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and his bossy cat Soxy.
A simple memorial will be held after Christmas. You may consider donating in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Galveston Meals on Wheels.
