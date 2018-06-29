Lyons
Memorial service for Charles Lyons will be held today at 4 p.m. at Small Events, 1215 1st St., La Marque.
McGee
Funeral services for Dr. Jerry McGee will be held today at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Elkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence City Cemetery under the direction of Elkins Funeral Home.
Botik
Funeral service with military honors for Brian Botik will be held today at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Casimere
Funeral service for Mercedes Casimere will be held today at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Delikat
Funeral Mass for Eileen Delikat will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr. in Friendswood under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Woodkins
Funeral services for Larry Woodkins will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Patterson
Funeral services for Mary Patterson will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Anderson
Memorial services for Allan Anderson will be held today at 10 a.m. at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City.
