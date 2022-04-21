GALVESTON, TX — Zelie de Serin Sibley Bannister passed away at her home in Galveston, Texas, on April 6, 2022. She was surrounded by her husband and children, who all loved her immensely. Serin was born in Houston, Texas, on November 6, 1939, to John David Sibley and Zelie de Serin Sibley, and was soon followed by her sister Pamela and brother John. They grew up in River Oaks just a block away from their grandparents Elwood and Zelie Fouts. Serin graduated from St. John's School in Houston, Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Serin married Dennie Joe "Butch" Bannister on March 28, 1984, and after living in Forney for a number of years they landed in Galveston in March of 1990. They spent many happy years together working on their beautiful 1898 house, taking long walks on the beach, and traveling to visit Serin's siblings, children from her first marriage, and grandchildren. Serin loved being active and knew the importance of exercise. She took ballet in her younger years and discovered Pilates after arriving in Galveston. She was very dedicated to the Pilates regimen and loved the practice and its results. She was a wonderful cook. After she discovered Julia Childs through PBS and cookbooks, she fell in love with gourmet cooking. She enjoyed the challenge of tackling difficult recipes such as cheese soufflé and made an authentic Caesar salad that is quite different than the one we are familiar with today. Though her meals were always delicious, her four children sometimes felt like guinea pigs with the dinners she presented to them. Serin enjoyed creating needlepoint, which she crafted into pillows and Christmas stockings for her children, or simply framed for viewing. These beautiful pieces were typically given to family and friends. She was a voracious reader and read to her children often when they were young, instilling a strong love for reading in all of them. Serin so loved her family and was an incredibly kind, generous, and empathetic woman. She adopted numerous feral cats in their neighborhood which she fed daily and cared for when needed.
Serin was preceded in death by her parents Zelie de Serin Fouts Sibley Crowe and John David Sibley, her brother John Fouts Sibley, and her son Peter William Alvarez. She is survived by her husband Dennie Joe "Butch" Bannister, her son Paul Cate Alvarez II (wife Mary Alice), daughter Alicia Elizabeth Alvarez, daughter Sibley Anne Alvarez Welch (husband Derek), grandchildren Zane Lindsey Alvarez, Knox Cate Alvarez, Cole Brackett Alvarez, Hudson Evan Welch, and Lillian Sophia Welch, and sister Pamela Anne Sibley Hughes (husband Patrick).
Donations to the Galveston Humane Society may be made in Serin's memory.
