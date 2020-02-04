John Moreno, Jr. “Shorty” age 85, gained his heavenly wings as he passed peacefully from this life on January 27, 2020 at his residence in La Marque surrounded by loved ones. Funeral mass will be held 10:00 am Thursday February 6, 2020 at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Father Stephen Payne Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Mr. Moreno was born in Bastrop, Texas to the late John Moreno, Sr. and Josefa Hernandez Moreno on January 27, 1935. The family later moved to Galveston where he met the love of his life Barbara O’Donohoe. They were married for 63 beautiful years and raised a loving family.
Mr. Moreno worked for Todd Shipyard Corporation and John J. Electric where he was an A #1 Electrician. The most enjoyable times of John’s life were spent watching the Dallas Cowboys, his Team. He especially enjoyed the holidays where he could spend quality time loving his children and grandchildren and many wonderful family members. He was the best father any kid could ask for. He was strong and always willing to give good and wise advice. He was a man that loved his family and provided for them well. His children were so very blessed and proud to have him for their father and to be able to call him Dad. You will forever be in our hearts, deeply missed and never forgotten. You are the hero to all of our hearts and souls. Rest in peace with mom until we see you again.
Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara, his parents, sons Norman Miller, Johnny Michael Moreno and Tony Hernandez; survivors include children, Sherry Moreno, Patsy Hernandez, Belinda Canales, Vera Torres and significant other John Ramos, Josephine Coleman, Katherine Kiamar and Fiancé Fred Torres, Lawrence Moreno Sr. and significant other Kelly Guerra, Deanna Shiloh and Fiancé Robert Diaz Jr. and Barbie Moreno.
Pallbearers are Frederico Torres, Robert Diaz, Julian Williams, Blake Williams, Freddie Shiloh Jr. and Kayleigh Shiloh. Honorary Pallbearers are Lawrence Moreno Junior, Kasmin Shiloh and John J. Moreno.
The family would like to thank the Texas Home Health Hospice, Pablo Hernandez Perez and all the Care givers for the wonderful care given our loved one.
As John would say, “One day at a time sweet Jesus is all we ask of you.”
