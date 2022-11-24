Philip Lee Joseph Biagas

LA MARQUE, TX— After courageously fighting a health battle for almost 20 years our beloved Beasley, “Uncle Bee Bee” as he was known by his nieces and nephews began to enter his final journey here on earth with all of his brothers and sisters flying in and out to be with him and in his last hour his brother Kadren was with him. He was ushered into his eternal rest with his beloved wife Dorothy of 38 years, his children Bryan, Brandon and Philicia, grand daughter Reyna and his two baby sisters Alvado and Kawinta by his bedside. If our love alone could have saved him he would still be here as we worked together sparing no efforts or expense to save him. His baby sister Kawinta doubled as not only the little sister that thought he hung the moon, but also his own personal nurse throughout his entire health battle and spent many sleepless nights fighting to save him, but God had a different plan. Although it break our hearts to lose him, he is suffering no more. Dance our big hearted guy, dance! You are free now.
Phillip Lee Joseph Biagas was born in Lafayette, La to Dally Ruth Landry Biagas and Roland Patrick Biagas on August 6, 1981. He departed life at University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX. He was a long time resident of La Marque, TX. He leaves to mourn his wife Dorothy Ann Yvonne, two sons; Bryan Joseph Biagas and Brandon Lee Biagas, one dauthter; Philicia Yvonne Biagas and one grand daughter Reyna Rittel-Biagas, four brothers; Roland Biagas (Jacklyn) Fayetteville, NC., Kevin Biagas (Alma) Hitchcock, TX, Kadren Biagas (Dorene) Clearlake, TX and Datris Biagas (Katesha) Baltimore, MD. Five sisters Roma Biagas-Duresseau, Tipp City, OH, Sheree Biagas Porter, TX., Sheral White Carencro, LA, Alvado Willis (Chris), Opelousas, LA and Kawinta Biagas, Oklahoma City, OK.
There will be a public visitation held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765(facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
