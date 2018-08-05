Ricky Eugene LaBelle, 64, resident of New Braunfels, Texas passed from this life at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Royal Oak, Michigan to proud and loving parents, Myron Eugene LaBelle & Margaret Kay Brown LaBelle, on June 12, 1954.
Ricky lived in Dickinson for 40 years and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He worked for UTMB for 32 years as a locksmith in the maintenance department.
Ricky was a proud husband and grandfather, but his favorite role was as “dear old dad" to his two children who he was immensely proud of.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years Wendy LaBelle; daughter, Bethany LaBelle & fiancé Mo Watkins; son, Ryan LaBelle & wife Adriana; his mother, Margaret Kay LaBelle; Father Myron LaBelle; sisters, Christine Cano & husband Manny, Janice Reid & husband Bert, & Lisa Bradshaw; grandchildren, Talon, Shye, Nadia, Marissa, & Bryan as well as numerous friends and relatives.
In his honor a visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas with a graveside service Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00am at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Adult Care 800 Pine Dr. Dickinson, Texas or Bayou Animal Services, 3120 Deats Road Dickinson, Texas.
