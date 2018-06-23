Our Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother, Josephine Radicioni left this earth on Saturday morning, June 23, 2018 to be in the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ, at the age of 94. She gave so much love to all her family.
Josie was employed at Dickinson Independent School District for 16 years. Her past time was spent playing cards on Saturday nights, shopping & lunch with her daughters & faithful caregivers Sandra O’Neal & Eugenia Turner. They were the Best.
Born & raised in Dickinson, Mom was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Church all her life.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe of 63 years, her mother & father Emilio & Anna Menotti; eight sisters & brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, son Joe Radicioni, Jr & wife Paula; daughters Louise Horne & husband Jack & Rosalie Kettler & husband Terry; son Anthony Radicioni & wife Linda & son Jerry Radicioni & wife Elizabeth; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren & 3 great great grandchildren.
In her honor a visitation will be held Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 5:00-8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson, Texas. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 at Shrine of the True Cross Church.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Shrine of the True Cross Church.
We will miss her dearly. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
