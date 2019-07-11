Bernie William Cooper, of La Marque passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born October 16, 1928 in Galveston, Texas to Robert Arah Cooper (Morgan City, Louisiana) and Ariebell Keener (Houston, Texas). Bernie accepted Christ at a very early age and truly enjoyed reading and teaching the Bible.
Bernie and first wife, Nicolena Mathis proudly welcomed a son, Wayne Lyrales Cooper. Bernie joined the United States Army, where he served his country during the Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge. Bernie returned to Cuero and opened up a tailor shop along with his Dad, Reverend Robert Cooper. During that time, he met and fell in love with Elizabeth “Libby” Battles. They were married on October 3, 1955 in Pomona, California. To this union their four children (Jocelyn, Ronald, Rose, and baby boy (stillborn) were all born in Texas.
The family moved to Pomona, California for several years, but returned to Texas and settled down in the La Marque/Texas City area. Bernie and his family became members of First Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City under the leadership of Rev. F. M. Johnson.
Bernie was employed at County Memorial Hospital in the late sixties as a Purchasing Clerk ordering and maintained adequate food supply for the hospital. He later worked several years as an Operator at Southwest Chemical Plant in Seabrook, Texas. He also worked twenty years as a Custodian for both First Baptist Church on Palmer Highway and Northside Baptist Church in Texas City before retiring in 1993.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth (over 60 years of marriage); daughter, Rose; and one brother, Robert. Left to cherish his memories are children, Wayne Cooper, Jocelyn Wright (Johnny), Ronald Cooper; devoted cousin, Francine Love whom Bernie thought of as his very own. Six grandchildren, Destiny Cooper, Quienetta Cooper, Joe Taylor, III, Valincia Cooper, Deidre Clarke, and Nicolus Cooper. Five great-granddaughters, Ariana, Camaria, Eriya, Nyla, Mia, and two great-grandsons, Cole Cooper and Dreden Barnes. Two sisters, Naomi Miller, Ernestine Washington; and sister-in-law, Clara Cooper. Brothers, Leon Brookens (Annette), James Cooper (Judy) and Allan Wayne Cooper (Kim) plus a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Eric Severson for providing home health services and taking such great care of Bernie.
Memorial service will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.