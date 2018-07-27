Maria Cantu, age 64 of Freeport, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Maria was born on January 7, 1954 in Harlingen, Texas. She was Catholic by faith, and worked for many years at Brazosport I.S.D.
She is preceded in death by her father, Miguel Cruz.
Maria is survived by Robert McCaleb, mother, Adela Cruz, daughter, Martina Royal, sons, Manuel Cantu, James Cantu, Paul Cruz, sister, Lenor Cantu, brothers, Juan Cruz, George Cruz, Epimeno Cruz, Robert Cruz, 8 grandchildren, Victoria, Kristina, Michelle, Alicia, James, Graceland, Aleyah, Noah, 2 great-grandchildren, Phillip and Priscilla, numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Scott Funeral Home with Funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.