SANTA FE, TEXAS — Philip Bertrand Castonguay of Santa Fe, Texas, peacefully passed away December 21, 2021, surrounded by family. Born in Galveston, Texas on April 8, 1953 to Gertrude Skripka and Bertrand Castonguay. Philip (Phil) graduated from La Marque High School and later Lamar University, where he was an active member and president of ZBT Fraternity. As a child, Phil was involved in horseback riding, little league, fishing in his boat- known as the S.S. Pearl, and his greatest achievement- attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. After college, he went to work at Amoco, later BP, as a Senior Inspector.
Philip met his future wife, Paula Baggs, at a Christmas party and later married her on June 14, 1980. They lived in La Marque where their two children, Drew and Megan, were born. In 1991, the family moved to Santa Fe, "God's Country," for more space to run around. Family activities were the center of his life. Fishing, water skiing, traveling, and NASCAR enthusiast to name a few. He retired from BP in 2012, after which he enjoyed going to his lake house on Lake Sam Rayburn, which he called "Paradise." He and Paula traveled; cruises being his favorite. He also enjoyed working in his shop with his tool collection.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. Philip is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Paula Castonguay; son, Drew Castonguay and wife Kelsey (Texas City); daughter, Megan Doyle and husband Sean (League City); sister, Paula Castonguay and Phil Ladewig (Dallas), and two grandchildren, Emma Doyle and Kasen Doyle.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 5:30 pm in the Chapel of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, with Msgr. James B. Anderson, officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to make donations to Boy Scouts of America at https:\\donations.scouting.org.
