SANTA FE/ALGOA — Mr. Gary Allen Thompson passed from this life Sunday evening, August 29, 2021, in League City.
Born March 30, 1967 in Freeport, TX, Gary was a wonderful son, brother and uncle. He attended Santa Fe High School and continued his education at ACC. He played football and loved showing his animal projects and attending the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo. Gary was an independent spirit and self-professed rebel with a beautiful soul. He loved the simple things in life, fishing, fixing up cars and motorcycles, watching sports, eating a good steak, having a drink, telling a good joke and spending time with family and friends. Though his time here was shorter than expected, it was packed with a few lifetimes worth of experiences. He was a fierce defender of his family and friends and he leaves many cherished memories with them. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him. His family requests that you spend time with your family, loved ones and friends and make a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie (Spears) Thompson.
Survivors include his father, William T. "Bill" Thompson, Jr. and stepmother, Brenda; sisters, Patricia Thompson, Angella Hampton and husband, Jay; brothers, Douglas Thompson and wife, Stephanie, William T. "Bill" Thompson, III; nephews, Ricky, William, Jacob, Koby, Robert and Justin; nieces, Nicki, Khiira, Lacy and Lauren; great nephews, Nathan, Kaidyn and Ashton; great nieces, Cheyenne, Kaidy, Eva, Kinley and Wylla.
Following Gary's wishes a private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date.
