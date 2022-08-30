GALVESTON — Maureen Napoli, 73, passed away on August 29, 2022 at Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 19, 1949 in Long Island, NY. She was the wife of Roy Napoli Sr. whom she shared 54 years of marriage.
The Napoli's were members of Elks Lodge #26 in Galveston, Texas for over 45 years. The Elks held a special place in her heart. Maureen spent many summers there bringing her kids and then her grandkids to swim and participate in various family activities. Many life-long friendships were made at the Elks and she truly cherished each one. Maureen looked forward to going down to the Elks for their weekly card game.
Maureen was a loving mother and grandmother who would never miss an event. Her happiest times were when her grandchildren spent the weekends and summers with her. She enjoyed hosting parties, going to casinos and spending time with friends and family.
Maureen is survived by loving husband, Roy Napoli Sr., son Roy Napoli Jr. and spouse Cara of League City, Troy Napoli of Galveston, Mark Napoli and spouse Rachel of Rosharon, daughter Sandy Edwards and spouse Tyrone of Houston, brother John Engelbosch and spouse Phyllis of South Carolina, bother Ernest Engelbosch of Texas City, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will greet guests at 6pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, TX, followed by 7pm Funeral Services.
