Maureen Napoli

GALVESTON — Maureen Napoli, 73, passed away on August 29, 2022 at Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 19, 1949 in Long Island, NY. She was the wife of Roy Napoli Sr. whom she shared 54 years of marriage.

The Napoli's were members of Elks Lodge #26 in Galveston, Texas for over 45 years. The Elks held a special place in her heart. Maureen spent many summers there bringing her kids and then her grandkids to swim and participate in various family activities. Many life-long friendships were made at the Elks and she truly cherished each one. Maureen looked forward to going down to the Elks for their weekly card game.

