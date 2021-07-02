Kathryn Lenore Reynolds

D'IBERVILLE, MS — Kathryn L. Reynolds gained her Heavenly Wings Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born December 8, 1928 to Edgar and Alva Crabill in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Ann and her four sisters.
Kathryn will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Donald E. Reynolds; two daughters, Cynthia Harter (Gary), Valerie Ballard (Gary) and step-daughter, Sandra Parker (Tom). She leaves behind her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
By trade Kathryn was a bookkeeper, but her life's mission was helping others. Always her mantra was to Love One Another as Christ loved the church, and it was exhibited in her many outreaches: The HOST program at San Leon Elementary School in Texas (Help One Student Succeed); Save Our Shores, an organization focused on maintaining a healthy ecology on the coastline in Dickinson, Texas; the American Red Cross; and the Republican Party.
Kathryn was a social butterfly and loved being with people. One of her favorite events recently was the monthly birthday parties hosted by The Riverside Apartments in D'Iberville where she and her husband were residing. There she created a 'Color and Chat' group with all of her lady friends. We can only imagine her reunion in Heaven with friends and especially family. When she could no longer travel she escaped into the world of reading. She read voraciously.
Her family sings praises and sends thanks to the staff of the Ocean Springs Hospital and Hospice of Light without whom we would not have survived, truly. Bless them ALL! We love our Guardian Angels indeed.
In lieu of flowers, Kathryn has requested that you donate generously to your charity of choice, to treat everyone with kindness and to HAVE FUN!!!
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson County served the family. The family will be celebrating Kathryns life privately.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
