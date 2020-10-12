Eusebia Mendez, (August 7th, 1934 - October 1st, 2020) born Eusebia Medina, originally from San Benito, Texas and long-time resident of Galveston, TX. Eusebia dedicated her life to medical service as a proud Licensed Vocational Nurse for the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston (serving 35 years). She loved anything by the Platters, Las Hermanas Huerta, Freddy Fender, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash as well as black licorice, horror movies, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Holy Spirit. Eusebia (aka Cheva or Tia Chevis or Chevy) always carried a heart of gold, wrapped in 4’ 11 (and a ½) body full of dynamite. She spent her retirement years engaged in cryptograms, philanthropic work, singing in the church choir and practicing Tae Kwon Do.
Loved ones that cleared her a path include her father, Jose Medina and mother Guadalupe Medina De La Fuente, her siblings, Bertha, Carlos, Victoriano, Jose Jr. and Matilde, as well as numerous family elders among them, Victoria, Margarito, Maria, Ovidio, Esteban, and Roberto De La Fuente.
She leaves behind a grand legacy, including her husband of 46 years, Pedro Mendez Gonzalez, her son, Guadalupe Mendez Medina, daughter-in-law Jasminne Mendez Rosario and beautiful granddaughter, Luz Maria Magdalena Mendez Rosario, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In true fashion, Eusebia wanted no services, no memorial, no need for mourning, only requesting to be cremated - “If we spent time together, then you already know how I feel about you. Don’t make a fuss over me, just think of bright things and pretty flowers and I’ll be there with bells on.”
