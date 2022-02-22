LEAGUE CITY — Lynn Marlene Finger passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Webster, TX at the age of 69. She was born on August 3,1952 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Rudolph E. and Wilda Sennhenn.
Lynn was a dedicated member of St. Christopher Episcopal Church. Regularly attending services brought her a great deal of comfort. She was a member of the Bay Area Genealogy Society. She enjoyed discovering her heritage through tracing her ancestral lines.Known as an avid cross stitcher, warm memories will last through the handcrafted keepsakes she made for loved ones. Lynn’s creativity was shown not only through her cross stitch ability but also through her talent for cake decorating. Those fortunate enough to taste her delicious creations took as much delight in eating them as they did in admiring them. In addition to staying active through many hobbies, Lynn liked to unwind by relaxing on the family’s sailboat in Galveston Bay. She and her husband shared a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, sailing to the US Virgin Islands with their then-infant son, Matthew. Another favorite pastime of Lynn’s was walking her four-legged companion, Max, which motivated her to expand her fitness journey. Lynn took pride in continuing her wellness endeavor by recently joining a gym.Although Lynn is no longer here, her decision to be an organ donor will have a lasting impact by benefiting the lives of others.
She was preceded in death by her Grandparents; Parents; her sister, Kathy Jo; her stepdaughter, Judy Hernandez; her son, Matthew Finger in 2021.
Lynn is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Fred L. Finger III;daughter Victoria (Justin) Brown, stepson Perry Finger, and stepdaughter Janice (Tim) Spiers, daughter-in-law, Kristen Finger;Siblings: Jean (William) Schaefer, Kristi (Doug) Hoekman, Gina (Rick) Voelker, Mina (Mark) Kenevan, Jacalyn (Ken) McCarty, Herbert Sennhenn, Lisa (Tom) Garski, Rudolph (Beth) Sennhenn Jr., and Tina (Mark) Schuman; Grandchildren: Kristal (Matt) Green, Alaina Spiers, Michelle Spiers, Destiny Brinson, Gabriel Finger, Weston Brown;Great grandchild: Mason Green; dear aunt Clara Sennhenn; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Family will receive friendson Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2:30 — 3:30 p.m.with a Ceremonyat 4:00 p.m.at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church,2508 St. Christopher Avenue,League City, TX 77573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.