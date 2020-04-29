GALVESTON—
Manuela Ramirez Flores age 84 of Galveston passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at her residence in Galveston while surround by her loving family. A private family graveside will be held Friday at Calvary Cemetery. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a future date.
Manuela was born October 19, 1935 in Mexico City, Mexico. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Preceded in death by her father Sabas Ramirez; mother Josefina Trejo; sisters Honoria Vaquier Trejo and Rosa Cruz de Caraves; brothers Evaristo Ramirez and Ramon Ramirez; grandson Christian Lambros Floudas and a Great granddaughter Penelope Victoria Lauriano.
She is survived by a brother Francisco (Eulalia) Ramirez, her children and spouses Juan (Estela) Perez, Maria V (Edwin) Orellana, Carmen (Mauricio) Zamora, Maria T (Marcelino) Maldonado, Maria J Floudas, Ramon (Sokkheang) Cardenas, Alicia (Edward) Woods, Lucia (Jose) Gonzales, Manuela (Jesse) DeLuna, Eva (Frank) Leija and Ismael C Flores; 29 Grandkids and 29 Great-grandkids.
The family would like to thank Dr. Vinod Kaushik, Andrea Wirt and the UTMB Geriatric Clinic staff for their amazing care. Also, thank you to AMed for their services
In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to the Galveston County Food Bank.
Pallbearers are Ismael C Flores, Ramon Cardenas, Juan Perez, Isaac Gardea, Michael Gonzales, Gadiel Godwin, Giovanni Whitehead and Raymond Cardenas.
