Collins, Jr.
Celebration of life service for Dennis Collins, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Hawkins
Memorial service for Mary Hawkins will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX.
Jones
Celebration of life service for Larry Jones will be held on Saturday, September 12, 20202 starting at 10:00am at First United Methodist Church of Mineola and will be streamed on Facebook through the church.
Judd
Memorial service for Gloria Judd will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Scott Funeral Home.
Mares
Funeral service for Olga Mares will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 6:30pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Mims
Funeral service for Joe Mims will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Quinn
Memorial service for Christian Quinn will be held on Saturday, September 12, 20202 starting at 4:00pm at J Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Rice IV
Funeral service for Lev Rice IV will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
Termini
Funeral mass for Billie Termini will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 12:30pm at St. Patrick’s Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of J Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Thomas
Funeral service for Dorothy Thomas will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Alvin, TX.
Womack
Funeral service for Joyce Womack will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Williams
Graveside service for Mariah Williams will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 11:00am Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
