Collins, Jr.

Celebration of life service for Dennis Collins, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

Hawkins

Memorial service for Mary Hawkins will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX.

Jones

Celebration of life service for Larry Jones will be held on Saturday, September 12, 20202 starting at 10:00am at First United Methodist Church of Mineola and will be streamed on Facebook through the church.

Judd

Memorial service for Gloria Judd will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Scott Funeral Home.

Mares

Funeral service for Olga Mares will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 6:30pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Mims

Funeral service for Joe Mims will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.

Quinn

Memorial service for Christian Quinn will be held on Saturday, September 12, 20202 starting at 4:00pm at J Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Rice IV

Funeral service for Lev Rice IV will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.

Termini

Funeral mass for Billie Termini will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 12:30pm at St. Patrick’s Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of J Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Thomas

Funeral service for Dorothy Thomas will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Alvin, TX.

Womack

Funeral service for Joyce Womack will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 10:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.

Williams

Graveside service for Mariah Williams will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 starting at 11:00am Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription