GALVESTON—
Pedro Arreguin, Sr. age 85 of Galveston died Friday, June 8, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Born August 22, 1932 in Galveston, Texas to Pedro R. Arreguin and Cleofas Garcia Arreguin, Mr. Arreguin attended GISD and was a member of the class of 1949. He was employed at the Moody Cotton Compress. He was a longtime member of Woodmen of The World. Pedro was a family man who truly enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and talking on the phone with his daughters. He was an avid Astros sports fan. He loved sitting outside on the porch with his family. His wife, whom he dearly loved, was his honey. His favorite thing to do was taking long rides with her where the two grew closer each day. His memory will never fade in the hearts of his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Pedro “Bebe” Arreguin, Jr. and brother in law, Jose G. Flores. Survivors include his wife Jesusa Arreguin of Galveston; daughters, Theresa Castro and husband Frank, Sr. of Santa Fe, Lucia Castro and husband Robert Sr. of Santa Fe, Julia Cordova and husband Jesse of Galveston, Rosamaria Torres and husband Jose, Sr. of Galveston, Elizabeth Arreguin and his grandson Omar Galloway of Galveston and Blanca Aguirre and husband Alonzo of Friendswood; sister, Juanita A. Flores of Pearland; grandsons, granddaughters, great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are grandsons Omar Galloway, Frank Castro, Jr., Jesse Cordova, III, Joshua Aguirre, Trini Castro, Alex Torres and. nephew Ricky Flores . Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren Tina Uresti, Roseanne Castro and Sonia Kukuch, Miguel Uresti, Robert Castro, Jr., Rocky Castro, Jose Torres, Jr., Michael Torres, Justin Cordova and Adam Aguirre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.