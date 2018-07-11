Funeral services for Myrna White will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Funeral service for Lillian Hudson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Memorial services for Robert Roberts will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral home in Galveston followed by a graveside service at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery in Dickinson.
