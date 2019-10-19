John Alexander “Jack” Solari, III
GALVESTON—John Alexander “Jack” Solari, III age 95 of Galveston passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
John Hans Crocker
GALVESTON—John Hans Crocker age 72 of Galveston passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Rosemary Kaboord
GALVESTON—Rosemary Kaboord age 91 of Galveston passed away Friday October 18, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.