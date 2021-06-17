Karen Renee Lee

TEXAS CITY — Karen Renee Seale Lee, 60, an angel on earth joined the heavenly host on June 14th, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and covered by prayers of many.
Karen was born Jan 17, 1961 in Pasa"getdown"dena to Clyde and Betty Seale. In 1988 she married her "man" Kelly F Lee Sr at "The Wedding." Next came motherhood and the boundless love for her child that is unmatched. Then she went to work for TCISD where her compassion and love for people kept expanding. If the guys in maintenance had a problem, they would go see Ms. Karen. Her faith life has been fueled by St. John's UMC in Texas City with whom she lived, loved, and laughed with. So much of her life revolved around the church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Clyde & Betty Seale, and In-laws; Dave & Joan Lee.
She is survived by her husband Kelly Lee Sr, son; Kelly Lee Jr, siblings; Connie Garney, Terry Seale (Dianna), Sisters-in-love; Kimi White (Bobby), Laurie Price. Karen is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly!
Karen's "Celebration of Life" services will be held at St. John's UMC, 2800 25th Ave N, Texas City, TX. Family will receive guests for a visitation on Friday, June 18th from 5:00-7:00pm. The Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, June 19th at 10:30am. Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Karen's name to St. John's UMC.
