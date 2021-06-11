Services for James Manago Jr. will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2902 HWY 3, Dickinson, TX.
Services for Ruby Parker will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City, TX.
Celebration of Life for Frederick E. Josephson will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Galveston VFW, 1014 24th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.