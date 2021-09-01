Robert Andrew Watts, Jr.

SANTA FE — Mr. Robert (Rob) Andrew Watts, Jr. passed from this life Monday afternoon, with his wife and children near, on August 30, 2021, in League City.
Born March 17, 1953, in Texas City, Rob lived most of his life in Santa Fe, TX. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a Flight Simulator Specialist, Senior Airman. He graduated with his Bachelor's in Psychology from Texas Tech University. He worked as an Analyzer Specialist for Amoco Oil for over ten years. He applied his expertise at Koch Refinery & Rosemount Analytical for the next 5 years before he would start his own company in 1994 and until he retired in 2000. Rob served on the Zoning Board of Adjustments for several years for the City of Santa Fe.
Rob was an athlete to the core. Even though basketball was his sport of choice throughout his life, he enjoyed softball and weightlifting. He had also just recently gotten back into golfing & cycling. Rob was an avid hunter and fisherman as well. He kept his freezers full & his family well fed with deer meat & fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Andrew Watts, Sr. and Lois (Brown) Watts.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 27 years, Shanna Watts; daughters, Tera Nichole Beshears and husband Jeremiah, Brayden KayLea Watts and husband, Trace; son, Brindin Andrew Watts and wife, Hailey; brother, Richard Eugene Watts and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Jaxon Dean Walton, Waylon Dane Walton, Trinity Milan Haacker, Eian Gabriel Haacker & Daniel Eugene Beshears.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Watts, Brindin Watts, David Bevers, Cade McCamey, Trace Walton, Jeremiah Beshears, Gary Struble, Brandon Korndorffer. Honorary bearers will be Daniel Beshears, Jaxon Walton and Waylon Walton.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.