Clifford “Cliff” Raymond Guidry, age 94 of La Marque, Texas went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Freeport Texas to Raymond Paul Guidry and Grace Lena Gormy on February 15, 1925.
Cliff was a resident of La Marque since 1978 and a former resident of Seabrook and Bacliff, Texas. He was an original member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 95 in Bacliff Texas, La Marque Masonic Lodge 1325, and Texas City Masonic Lodge 1118. Cliff also belonged to other numerous Masonic Lodges; El Mina Shrine, Scottish Rite, York Rite, and Chapter of the Eastern Star. In addition, he was the secretary for the Scottish Rite for many years. Cliff was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge for 69 years. Cliff also received his 33rd degree of the masons and held various high-ranking offices. Not only was Cliff a member of The First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Texas City, he was also the General Contractor for constructing the building. Cliff attended Sam Houston State University where he studied Architecture. Later in life he became an avid golfer for thirty years. Additionally, when he was a young man, Cliff played baseball for the Minor Leagues.
He is greeted in heaven by his loving wife Alma Lee Guidry whom he had cherished for 44 year - his parents, and sister, Syble Elizabeth Duncan. He leaves behind to cherish his memories; LaVerne Williams, Pat (Rick) Lindsey, Doris (Terry) Looper, and Kandi Guidry; his grandchildren; Shellie (Dwaine) Vaughan, Donnie (Jodi) Tisdale, Daphne (Brian) Anglin, Chad (Jennifer) Lindsey, Janice Greer, and Janet (Jeremy) Rettig, Tanya (Brannin) Pitre, Jeannie (Trey) Able, and Robby Boecher. Cliff was privileged to have 20 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; also nephews Samuel Robert (Tina) Guidry of and Thomas Michael (Jerri’Ann) Guidry and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Texas City, 2400 21st Street North, Texas City, TX 77590 with Rev. Daniella Cox officiating and Wes Morgan, former Minister of the church assisting. There will be a Masonic funeral along with a Masonic graveside service to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shrine Burns Children’s Hospital of Galveston or a charity of your choosing.
