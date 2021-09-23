Pending services for Friday, September 24, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debra Gayle Carter SANTA FE — Debra Gayle Carter, age 65, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debra Gayle Carter Service Arrangement Pass Away Funeral Home Santa Fe Entrust Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBoutique hotel prepares to open in Galveston; Tanger Outlets adds to retail lineup in Texas CityTwo minors charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in DickinsonKali Cook, Galveston County's youngest COVID fatality, was 'beautiful', mother saysGalveston lawyer stopped, cited after scary stroll on seawall beachPopular Galveston fishing pier sustains another blow from stormShrimp festival returns to Galveston IslandNorwegian Cruises will call Galveston home starting in 2023Biden's COVID order provides cover, conflict for employers in Galveston CountyLa Marque Middle School renamed Sarah Giles Middle SchoolGuest commentary: Clear Creek ISD shouldn't be pushing 'equity' agenda CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Cinco Ranch High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3In Focus: Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6In Focus: Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4In Focus: Hurricane NicholasIn Focus: Mariners 8, Astros 5In Focus: Ball High vs Texas City High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 5, Mariners 4In Focus: Hitchcock vs La Marque High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 3, Angels 1 CommentedGuest commentary: Join me in building a team to defeat GOP tyranny (127) Guest commentary: GOP has become the biggest threat to US democracy (82) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (77) Guest commentary: Texas unleashes bounty hunters on women (73) Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (68) Abbott still needs to get out of school districts' way (66) Experts warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID (65) Trump ended the war; Biden bungled the exit (55) Question of the Week: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests? (40) The sun, not politicians, can solve our power woes (40)
