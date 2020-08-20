Patricia Louise Koonce Schlageter, 88, of Hallettsville, Texas, passed away August 15, 2020 at Stevens Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hallettsville, Texas. She was born in Ezzell, Texas, on December 12, 1931, to James Thomas Sr. and Louise Jane Matula Koonce. She married the love of her life, Philip E. Schlageter, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth on December 27, 1949. She was the loving mother of nine children, 21 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and numerous much-loved nieces and nephews.
Patricia was born in the Koonce house behind the Ezzell country store owned by her family. She attended the schoolhouse in Ezzell and graduated from Hallettsville High School. After her marriage, she moved to San Marcos where her husband graduated from Southwest Teachers College in 1951. While her husband worked for the Soil Conservation Service, she and her growing family lived at various times in Shiner, Amelia, Beaumont, Orange, Harwood, Gonzales and Moulton. After her husband left his SCS, they moved to Texas City to own and operate the Western Auto Store in La Marque, Texas. She managed the books for the store and worked side by side with her Philip and their children. Upon retirement, she moved to the Schlageter place in Hackberry to enjoy being with her relatives and visiting with the many longtime friends that she made over the years. She enjoyed travel, dancing, dominos, reading, bird watching, star gazing, gardening and cooking. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville, a long-time member of the S.P.J.S.T., American Business Women Association, American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, Catholic Daughters of Americas and Texas Extension Education Association.
Patricia is survived by: daughter Cynthia Schneckenburger & husband Roger; 7 sons, Philip Schlageter, Jr. & wife Linda Tosches of Santa Barbara, Robert Schlageter & wife Linda of Texas City, John Schlageter, Sr. of Hackberry & Jennifer, Matthew Schlageter of La Marque, Timothy Schlageter, Sr. of Santa Fe & partner Patricia Nolte, Kevin Schlageter & wife Diane of Texas City, and David Schlageter & wife Kimberly of New Braunfels; sister-in-law Joyce Koonce; 21 grandchildren, Eric Stultz & wife Lisa, Melissa Stultz & husband Ryan Campos, Ann Dobkins & husband Steve, Robert Sampson & wife Brenda Murrah, Rebecca Sampson & partner Philip, Cody Schlageter & fiance Lacy Guidry, Casey Schlageter & wife Candace, Andrew Schlageter & wife Erin, Justin Schlageter & wife Teresa, Julia Schlageter, Tim Schlageter Jr. & wife Iryna, Joshua Schlageter, Katrina Schlageter , Demi Schlageter, Jameson Schlageter, Wyatt Schlageter, Amy Papermaster & husband Arron, Steven Smith, Dylon Notlte, Hannah Nolte and Ciara Teverbaugh; 26 great grandchildren, Kindle Sampson & partner Bryan Culver, Dante Davis, Bryce Hubbard, Mya Moore, Kylie Dobkins, Dallas Turner, Cheyenne Turner, Shelby Black, Greta Stultz, Toby Stultz, Solomon Dominguez, Kaleigh Schlageter, Aiden Schlageter, Mason Schlageter , Madyson Schlageter, Lydia Schlageter, Liam Schlageter, Lily Schlageter, Lainey Schlageter, Philip Vitaliy Schlageter, Logan Woolwine, Logan Starr, Olive Papermaster, Jack Papermaster, Charlie Papermaster and Sidney Smith; and 4 great great grandchildren, Ayven Culver , Aspyn Culver , Payten Culver and Elijah Davis.
Patricia was preceded in death by: her loving husband of 68 years, Philip E. Schlageter Sr.; parents Tom & Louise Koonce; 5 brothers, Tommy Koonce, Jasper Koonce, James Thomas Koonce, Jr., Jeffery Koonce and John Dennis Koonce; 2 sisters, Oretha McCord and Anita Jenkins; daughter Debria Jo Schlageter; daughter-in-law Linda Sanders Sckittone; granddaughter Amber Black; and great granddaughter Destiny Ann Davis.
A Private graveside service will be conducted. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Sacred Heart Catholic Church (P.O. Drawer H, Hallettsville, TX 77964) or donor's choice. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Koerth, TX. Virtual Rosary was held at 7:00 PM on Thursday Aug 20th on Face Book Page "Remembering Patricia Schlageter"
