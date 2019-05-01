Sheila Lynette Campbell Hayes 53, of Texas City, passed away April 23, 2019.
She was born to the late Elder Wayne (Butch) Graves and Linda White, October 16, 1965, in Norfolk, VA.
She was married to Robert (Bobby) Hayes for the last 20 years, and they lived together in Texas City.
She loved to be her mother’s right-hand woman and was always ready to match $5.00.
She loved to move items around the house, so her husband was always playing a game of hide and seek. Her world always lit up when her granddaughter came to play, and she enjoyed mother/daughter dates even if it was just to the dollar store.
Preceded in death by: her father Elder Wayne (Butch) Graves, mother-in-law Dorothy Toler, and her beloved dog Cinnamon.
Survivors: husband Robert (Bobby) Hayes; mother Linda Ramsey; step-father Thomas Ramsey; daughter Brandy Campbell; granddaughter Royce Chatman; sisters: Angie & husband Steven Evans; Karen Ramsey & husband Eric Maroki; sister-in-law Patsy Ceccaccacci; brothers: Thomas Ramsey, Carl White and brother-in-law George Hayes. Many nieces and nephews including but not limited to Hayden Evans, MaKenna Evans and Parker Ramsey. Sheila had an honorary daughter Amy Keller who always had time to bring donuts.
The family would like to invite you to join them in celebrating Sheila’s life at James Crowder Funeral Home at 401 Texas Ave in La Marque, TX, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
