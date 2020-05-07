Bennie Jewell Henderson went home to be with our Heavenly farther on Saturday May 2,2020. Bennie was born on March 1,1952 in Austin Texas, to the late Jessie Vera Bunker.
Bennie was the only child, she was a nurse before her health failed. She was a faithful member at The Church Of Christ. She loved to sit on the beach and go to family functions.
Bennie is proceeded in death by her mom Jessie Bunker. Bennie is survived by her husband Dalton Layton jr and devoted sister in law Yvonne Hall and a host of family and friends
Service will be held on May 9,2020 Wynn Funeral Home 602 32nd street Galveston Texas. Viewing 10am to 11am the funeral starts at 11am.
