Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 4:15 pm
April 8, 2020
DICKINSON—Mary Catherine Hudnall Magnuson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Harbor Hospice Care Center in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
