GALVESTON — Paulah Velasco was born October 4, 1946 to Paul Sellers Verkin and Estelle Mercedes Gior in Galveston, Texas. She grew up on 14th Street with her brother Tom, raised by her dad and grandmother, Emma Zola. They lived a block away from the crashing sounds of waves coming from the gulf shore. She could stand on the second story patio and watch the tide come in. She loved walking the island's beaches in the afternoons and dancing in the evening under the setting sun with neighborhood friends. As a young child Paulah had an amazing encounter with her heavenly Father. It was a new relationship where she began growing, trusting and depending on God's mercy, kindnesses and guidance throughout her life.
In 1956 her dad took her to see country singer Hank Snow and some young unknown musician named Elvis Presley. In 1961 the family rented a hotel room facing the boardwalk to watch Hurricane Carla hit shore. The next year the family traveled to Seattle, Washington to enjoy the World's Fair and visit family. Paulah attended Rosenberg Elementary, Steven F. Austin Jr. High, and Ball High School.
Paulah moved to Brownsville, Texas to live with her mother and sisters, Lulu and Lita. After graduating from High School she married Javier Ruiz de Velasco. Paulah gave birth to Laura Elena in 1964 and to Paul Parrish in 1966. The young family moved to Dallas where they raised their children. Paulah found work as a book keeper for small businesses in her early twenties and decided to pursue a career in accounting, rising to a VP position in the corporate world. In the late 80's she moved to Desoto and felt called to leave the corporate world and follow the Lord's leading into the unknown, trusting him daily for work and her provision. The rest of her life was spent serving others out of love and truth from a faith that rested in Jesus and his finished work.
Paulah went to be with her Redeemer and best friend on September 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lulu Accord. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Helewa, son, Paul Parrish Ruiz de Velasco, her brother, Tom Verkin, her sisters, Lita Epps and Vickey Hammer, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is extremely loved and will be deeply missed. We love you mom! Thank you for choosing Him!
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston TX. The graveside service and interment will be at Galveston Memorial Park following the service.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Paulah's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
