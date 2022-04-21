TEXAS CITY — Jimmie Durr Spann, age 92, passed away April 16, 2022, at home. His wife, Norma Jean Spann preceded him in death. They shared 67 years in marriage.
Born in Houston, Texas, Jimmie was the son of James C. and Annie B. Spann. He was the 4th of 9 children. He graduated from Grapeland HS, TCU, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity.
Jimmie along with Norma, was a Southern Baptist career missionary, serving in Uruguay and Mexico. He was a church planter, preacher, teacher, pastor, and enjoyed carpentry, fishing, camping, traveling, and time with his family. For the last 7 1/2 years he was a member of First Baptist Church. He will be remembered for his love of God and servant heart. We will all miss his laughter, kindness towards others, generosity, profound optimism, wood working, love of family, and adventurous spirit.
Jimmie and Norma moved to Texas City in July 2014, after having lived in Hewitt, Texas for 23 years as retired missionaries. Jimmie's family is grateful for the excellent loving care their dad received from private caregivers: Deborah, Sybil, Nichole, Monique, Erica, Diamond, Juanita, Shana, Patricia, Darlene, and Aurora, for the last five plus years. They have been the family's God-given angels and ministered to Jimmie all the way up to his last breath. The family loves each of you and appreciates the loving care you gave our father/Gramps. The family also wishes to thank Divinity Hospice, especially our wonderful nurse, Trish, and Dad's personal Aide, Nicole. Your team was always kind, supportive, and always cared for our Dad /Gramps with dignity and gentleness!
Jimmie is survived by his four children, Dr. Steve (Nancy), Claudia (Wayne), Kathy (Noel), Lynda (Lisa), grandchildren Andrew Mall, Peter Mall, Lydia Zopf, Esther Langguth, Leah Lacey, David Spann, Nathan Skinner, and Brandon Skinner. He has 14 great-grandchildren and two more will be arriving this year.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 4 pm, with a Visitation, at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowery Expwy, Suite 2000, Texas City, TX 77591, with a private interment at Forest Park East Cemetery on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 am.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Texas City or a church/charity of your choice.
