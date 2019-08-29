LA MARQUE- Leilani F. Bell-Bradford, 31, departed this life on August 20, 2019, at Methodist Hospital Medical Center in Houston, TX.
Leilani was born July 22, 1988, and confessed Christ at an early age and was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX. She was a 2006 graduate of Dickinson High School. She continued her education at College of the Mainland and transferred to Sam Houston State University where she was scheduled to graduate in May 2020.She was employed at Amegy Bank as a loan clerk.
She leaves to cherish memories her husband, Michael Bradford, Jr.; parents, Kevin and Helen Bell, step-daughter, Kaylan; step-son, Michael III; sisters, Naila (Cody) Hairston, Kelisha Bell, Mishelene (Terrence) Baker; brothers, Kevin (Loretta) Bell; Randy (Jasmine) Broussard; ten nieces; four nephews; three godchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
A visitation will begin at 10 AM followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Mt Carmel Baptist Church (2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson) Rev. Lewis Little host pastor, Rev. Roderick Cunningham, eulogist.. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Read complete obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
